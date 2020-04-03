Where's Sparkie? At Full of Life Flatbread

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Sparkie was at Full of Life Flatbread, 225 Bell Street in Los Alamos.

Owner Clark Staub creates flatbreads with Italian, Mediterranean, local and seasonal influences. The menu changes each week and features items such as Wood-Fired Cauldron Tomato Sauce Flatbread, Roots Farm Market Green Salad and Roasted Harissa and Crushed Carrot Soup.

During the state-mandated shutdown because of the coronavirus, the restaurant is offering food to go on Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Call (805) 344-4400, or email Brenda@fulloflifefoods.com, or visit fulloflifefoods.com.

Sparkie seeks to build community connections through shared experiences of places on the Central Coast. If you have been to this eatery, visit Facebook.com/WheresSparkie to post photos and tell about the experiences you have had there.

