Where's Sparkie? Visiting Tolosa Winery

Sparkie was visiting Tolosa Winery at 4910 Edna Road in San Luis Obispo. It was named after Mission San Luis Obispo de Tolosa.

The Franciscans at the mission were the first to plant wine grapes in San Luis Obispo County. They traded their highly-valued wine with other missions.

Wine grape growing was revived in the Edna Valley in the latter decades of the 1800s when Pierre Hyppolite Dallidet grafted French cuttings onto rootstock that survived from the mission era.

Edna Valley also became a thriving dairy region during this time. Tolosa pays tribute to the hard-working people who came farmed the parcels where their grapes now grow.

Sparkie seeks to build community connections through shared experiences of places on the Central Coast. If you have been to this winery, visit Facebook.com/WheresSparkie to post photos and tell about the experiences you have had there.

