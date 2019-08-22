Sparkie was visiting the Santa Maria Animal Center at 548 W. Foster Road, the county shelter from which he was adopted.
The shelter is busy, with approximately 3,000 animals coming through its door each year. It is a “no-kill” shelter, meaning it does not euthanize healthy or treatable animals. It has a “live-release” rate of 93 percent.
On Aug. 20, there were 52 dogs, 34 cats, 31 rabbits, two roosters, one lovebird and one mouse at the shelter.
Santa Barbara County Animal Services, which operates the shelter, helps reunite pets with their owners, conducts spay and neuter programs, responds to complaints about animals, and helps pets find new homes, among other services.
The county gets help from volunteers and is always looking for more help. Some kittens that are too young to be adopted stay with foster parents. Other volunteers help feral kittens get used to people. Many volunteers take dogs out of their kennels for playtime in the play yards. Some take dogs to special events where they might get adopted. Other volunteers help in the clinic; some help with adoptions; some take care of the rabbits; and so much more.
For more information on volunteering, or to search for a lost pet or a pet to adopt, or to find more information about Animal Services, visit countyofsb.org/phd/animal/home.sbc