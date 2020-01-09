Where's Sparkie? Visiting the iconic Madonna Inn

Sparkie was in the pink, literally, at Madonna Inn, 100 Madonna Road in San Luis Obispo. There is pink everywhere.

The inn was opened as a motel inn on Dec. 24, 1958, by Alex and Phyllis Madonna. It had 12 rooms and expanded to 40 in 1959. The inn facility was constructed the next year. The inn’s original units burned in a fire in 1966 and were reconstructed. There are 110 rooms now.

The inn’s exterior is reminiscent of the Swiss Alps and its common rooms feature hammered copper, pink roses and Western murals.

Each of the inn’s rooms are uniquely decorated and sport names such as “Yahoo,” “Caveman Room,” “Jungle Rock,” “Bridal Falls,” “Elegance,” and more. The men’s restroom is famous for its rock waterfall urinal designed by Hollywood set designer Harvey Allen Warren.

The Where’s Sparkie? feature seeks to build community connections through shared experiences of places on the Central Coast.

If you have been to the Madonna Inn, tell Sparkie about the experiences you have had there. Visit Facebook.com/WheresSparkie to post comments and photos.

