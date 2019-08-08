The walls of the 100-year-old Hitching Post building at 3325 Point Sal Road in Casmalia hold memorabilia of the Old West days where California-style barbecuing was perfected.
Bill Ostini currently owns the restaurant while his brother Frank owns the Hitching Post in Buellton. Their sister, Terri Ostini Stricklin manages the Casmalia restaurant where brother Bob Ostini has been cooking since 1986, and sister Annette (Ostini) Dunning waitresses. Third generation nephews Jim Allen, Tony Allen, and Joey Ostini also work at this restaurant.
Many of the staff have worked for the Ostini family for more than 20 years, including Paulette Postiff, Mary Dana, Sally Ostini, Mindy Koval and Phil Meza. Former employees Hilda Locarnini (Mary’s mother) worked there 37 years and her sister Darlene Vidal worked there 38 years.
