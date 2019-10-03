The “bowtique” pet store and grooming “spaw” at 3564 Skyway Drive in Santa Maria was opened two years ago by Linda Greco and her daughter Colette Florey. They wanted to create a space that would be a positive experience for pets and their people.
The business features a Beastro where pets can get a tasty treat or a petuccino, a hand-blended drink. The grooming area is designed to reduce stress on the pets that go there. A variety of quality products are offered in the store including collars, leashes, pet beds, pet clothes and treats.
Greco is a co-founder and the president of the Santa Barbara County Animal Care Foundation. The foundation works with all three county shelters to provide medical assistance to homeless animals in need. It promotes responsible pet ownership through its education and outreach.
The foundation also conducts fundraisers to be able to help shelter animals. The next fundraiser is the Zombie Glow Run on Sat., Oct. 12 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Santa Maria Animal Center, 548 W. Foster Road, Santa Maria. Find more information at sbcanimalcare.org.
