The 26-acre park at 5800 S. Bradley Road includes a 2.5-acre dog park divided into small and large dog areas with several benches, trees and water fountains for dogs and their people.
There is a playground for children with a nearby restroom and reservable group barbecue sites, one with a seating capacity of 100, the other with a capacity of 25.
Trail heads planted with native plants lead to hiking areas in the surrounding hills. A rustic bridge crosses Pine Canyon connecting to soccer and baseball fields.
Opened in 2009, the park is owned and operated by the county of Santa Barbara. Visit www.countyofsb.org/parks/day-use/orcutt.sbc for more information.
