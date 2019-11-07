Sparkie is visiting a site in Pismo Beach where traveling orange and black butterflies like to roost every winter. They fly south hundreds or thousands of miles beginning in October to escape freezing northern winters. In the spring, females will journey north laying their eggs on milkweed plants along their way.
What is the name of the place Sparkie is visiting?
If you think you know, send an email to wheressparkie@gmail.com or call or text 805-225-4624 to enter. Give your name, where you live and your guess. You have until Thursday at 5 p.m. to enter.
Like and share Sparkie’s post on Facebook for an additional entry into the contest: www.facebook.com/wheressparkie. Click Sparkie’s Facebook “About” tab to read contest rules.
One person will be chosen at random from the correct answers to win a $25 gift card from Rancho Nipomo BBQ & Deli, 108 Cuyama Lane, Nipomo.
The winner of the last contest was Rick Tibben of Nipomo who won a $25 debit card from Santa Barbara County Action Network, a countywide nonprofit working to create sustainable communities through education on social, economic, environmental and agricultural issues.
Check back here next Friday to find out where Sparkie was. To see additional photos, visit www.santamariatimes.com and search for “Where’s Sparkie.”