Sparkie was visiting Nipomo Regional Park at the corner of Tefft Street and Pomeroy Road in Nipomoc. One of San Luis Obispo County’s most popular parks, it averages 27,000 visitors each month during the summer.
The park has three group day use areas, four reservable tennis courts, sand volleyball, horseshoes, three children’s play areas, numerous picnic areas and off-leash dog areas. There are also 22 acres of passive open space with a path to access it.
As Nipomo’s only public park, it services 17,000 residents. Little Bits Preschool is also located here.
Check back here next Friday to find out who won this contest and to see the next “Where’s Sparkie?” question.
Keep up with Sparkie’s adventures and see all his posts by liking his Facebook page: www.facebook.com/wheressparkie. To see additional photos, visit Sparkie online at www.santamariatimes.com and search for “Sparkie.”