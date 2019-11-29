Sparkie was visiting Minami Community Center at 600 W. Enos Drive in Santa Maria.
The center was named after the Minami family, which contributed $100,000 in 1974 to build the center. Even though the Japanese-American family had been interned in Gila, Ariz. during World War II, they managed to hang on to their 80-acre farm in Guadalupe and returned to it in 1946. They were warmly welcomed when they returned.
The center, located in Adam Park, includes a large assembly room and three other rooms. The park has basketball and tennis courts, barbecue areas, a playground and a baseball field.
