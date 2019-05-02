Here's the answer to the April 26 question "Where's Sparkie?"
Sparkie was visiting Los Flores Ranch Park at 6271 Dominion Road southeast of Santa Maria.
The City of Santa Maria owns and operates the approximately 750-acre park and reserves 1,050 acres for a future landfill.
During the spring and summer, the park is open Thursday through Sunday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. with the last entry at 6 p.m.
Mountain bike riding, star gazing, docent-led hikes, archery and more are offered at the park. It is a nice place for horseback riding or to take your dog on leash. There are also farm animals in a section of the park, including donkeys, goats, chickens and a pony.
Visit facebook.com/losfloresranch to see upcoming events.
