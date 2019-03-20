Sparkie was visiting Hans Christian Andersen Park in Solvang.
It was named after the prolific 19th-century Danish author who wrote numerous plays, travelogues, novels and poems. He is best-known for his fairy tales, such as “The Emperor’s New Clothes,” “Thumbelina” and “The Ugly Duckling.”
The address of the park is 633 Chalk Hill Road. The entrance is where Atterdag Road becomes Chalk Hill Road.
Adobe Creek runs through the 52-acre park filled with oak trees in Adobe Canyon. Dogs are allowed on leash. It has a skate park, a playground, tennis courts, group picnic areas and hiking trails.
It offers a refreshing break from the bustle of the city.
