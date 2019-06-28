The college is ranked as one of the five best community colleges in California and one of the top 120 community colleges in the nation. Students can earn certificates and associate degrees, prepare for a career, upgrade skills, or transfer to a university.
The college is known for its pre-eminent theater program, PCPA Pacific Conservatory Theatre. PCPA began in 1964 in old barracks converted into the Interim Theatre.
The Performing Arts Center, eventually named the Marian Theatre after Marian Hancock, was completed in 1968. Professional actress Rosalind Perlman had her first starring role in an Interim Theatre production in 1965 and performed in the new theater after it was built. Noting the shape of the thrust stage theater as it was constructed, she called it “the cupcake.”
