Where's Sparkie? Visiting Déjà Vu Antique Mall in Old Orcutt

Sparkie was visiting Déjà Vu Antique Mall at the Loading Dock, 315 Broadway St. in Old Orcutt.

Wendy Steller and her husband Mark own the business as well as Old Town Market. After decorating the market with antiques and doing some antique shows, Wendy decided to open Déjà vu Antique Mall.

She leases the building known as the Loading Dock. It was built in 1906 as the original oil dock for Orcutt and had train tracks along the rear bay doors.

It’s a wonderful place to see the Old Town Orcutt water tower and the Orcutt hills.

More than 35 antique dealers have created their own stores within the renovated building.

Sparkie seeks to build community connections through shared experiences of places on the Central Coast. If you have been to this business, visit Facebook.com/WheresSparkie to post photos and tell about the experiences you have had there.

