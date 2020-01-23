Where's Sparkie? Visiting Costa de Oro Winery & Marketplace

Sparkie was visiting Costa de Oro Winery & Marketplace at 1331 S. Nicholson Ave. in Santa Maria.

The dog-friendly business allowed him to go inside. He always likes that.

The business was started by Gary Burk who studied business at Cal Poly San Luis Obispo before pursuing a career in music. His interests changed to grape growing and wine making after his father Ron Burk and his father’s business partner Bob Espinola planted their 30-acre Gold Coast Vineyard.

Gary Burk produced one barrel each of Gold Coast Vineyard Pinot Noir and Chardonnay in 1994. Current production is 6,500 cases sold in 15 states across the country.

More information is at www.cdowinery.com

The Where’s Sparkie? feature seeks to build community connections through shared experiences of places on the Central Coast.

If you have been to Costa del Oro, tell Sparkie about the experiences you have had there. Visit Facebook.com/WheresSparkie to post comments and photos.

