Sparkie was visiting Centennial Park in the Village of Arroyo Grande.
The park’s name was changed from Village Green Park in 2011 to celebrate Arroyo Grande’s centennial. At that time, the gazebo was renovated, a creekside walk extended, a commemorative plaque placed and an area to recognize project sponsors created.
A time capsule was placed in 2011 with the date for it to be opened set for July 10, 2111, the 200th anniversary of the incorporation of the city. The project cost $238,394, including $70,000 from a state grant, $50,000 from donations and the remainder from a tax on new development.
Roosters roam throughout the park searching for food in the grass and from visitors who enjoy eating lunch there.
A swinging bridge at Short Street and Olohan Alley connects the park to Heritage Square Park on the other side of Arroyo Grande Creek. A trail leads along the creek and down to it.
