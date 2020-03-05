Where's Sparkie? Visiting Baileyana Winery

Sparkie was visiting Baileyana Winery at 5828 Orcutt Road in San Luis Obispo.

The winery was started by Catharine Niven more than 35 years ago with a small vineyard in front of her Edna Valley home. It was named for the place where she met her husband Jack.

When the Nivens came to San Luis Obispo in the early 1970s, dairy farms and dry farmed garbanzo beans were prevalent in the valley. They determined where to plant their Paragon Vineyard by working with viticultural professors from Fresno State and UC Davis. Their vineyard is said to have the oldest continually producing vines in the region. The estate is SIP Certified Sustainable.

Sparkie seeks to build community connections through shared experiences of places on the Central Coast. If you have been to this winery, visit Facebook.com/WheresSparkie to post photos and tell about the experiences you have had there.

