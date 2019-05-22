Sparkie is visiting a winery and vineyard located on 78 acres on the Foxen Canyon Wine Trail in the Santa Maria Valley. Built in the mid-1990s, it is perched on a hillside with tables to experience views of the valley.
It was the first winery in Santa Barbara County to build wine caves. Up to 700 wine barrels can be stored in the 6,000 square foot caves.
The winery specializes in Chardonnay, Pinot Noir and Syrah. It was founded in 1988 by the Beko family.
It also hosts special events such as concerts, weddings and birthday celebrations.
Which winery and vineyard is Sparkie visiting?
If you think you know, send an email to wheressparkie@gmail.com or call or text 805-225-4624 to enter. Give your name, where you live and your guess. You have until Thursday at 5 p.m. to enter. (It’s okay to do an online search to find the answer.)
Like and share Sparkie’s post on Facebook for an additional entry into the contest: www.facebook.com/wheressparkie. Click Sparkie’s Facebook “About” tab to read contest rules.
One person will be chosen at random from the correct answers to win a $25 gift certificate towards grooming by The Pup Stops Here, 230 E. Betteravia Road Suite A, Santa Maria.
Check back here next Friday to find out where Sparkie was. To see additional photos, visit www.santamariatimes.com and search for “Sparkie.”
The winner of last week’s contest was Sally Edwards of Orcutt who won a $25 gift certificate from Rancho Nipomo BBQ & Cal-Mex, 108 Cuyama Lane, Nipomo.