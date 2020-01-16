Where's Sparkie? Visiting a wine tasting room and eatery

Sparkie made friends while exploring the wine tasting room of this business in Santa Maria that is located just off Highway 101.

Gary Burk opened it in 2006 on the site where his family’s strawberry stand once stood. Strawberries and other marketplace goods can be bought there.

There is live music every weekend and Wine Downs on Friday nights with food, wine and music. Pinot noirs and Chardonnays are made from grapes grown in the family’s vineyards. Grapes are also sourced from other Central Coast vineyards to produce their wines.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877.286.1686 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Where’s Sparkie?

If you think you know, visit Sparkie’s Facebook page at Facebook.com/WheresSparkie to post your guess and write about what the place means to you.

Sparkie has heard many wonderful stories from readers who recalled their experiences at the locales he visited. He would like readers to share their stories with each other to build deeper connections among area residents and visitors.

Check back here next Friday to find out where Sparkie was. To see additional photos, visit www.santamariatimes.com and search for “Where’s Sparkie.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0