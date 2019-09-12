Sparkie is visiting a trail dedicated to a young man whose life was cut short by a distracted driver in 2009 while he was riding a bike south on Telephone Road east of Santa Maria.
The multiuse trail that bears his name travels east along Orcutt Creek from the Bradley Dip in Orcutt until it ends just west of Olive Hill Road and Deer Hollow Lane. It is 3,079 feet long.
The paved trail was dedicated on Aug. 6, 2010. It is operated by the County of Santa Barbara and is open from 8 a.m. to sunset. Dogs are allowed on leash.
Which trail is Sparkie visiting?
If you think you know, send an email to wheressparkie@gmail.com or call or text 805-225-4624 to enter. Give your name, where you live and your guess. You have until Thursday at 5 p.m. to enter.
Like and share Sparkie’s post on Facebook for an additional entry into the contest: www.facebook.com/wheressparkie. Click Sparkie’s Facebook “About” tab to read contest rules.
One person will be chosen at random from the correct answers to win a $25 gift certificate from The Pup Stops Here, Pet Styling by Susan Wright located at All Valley Pet Hospital in Santa Maria.
The winner of the last contest was Carol Abeloe who won a $25 gift certificate from Mr. Poolman, 3395 W. Orcutt Road in Santa Maria.
Check back here next Friday to find out where Sparkie was. To see additional photos, visit www.santamariatimes.com and search for “Sparkie.”