Where's Sparkie? Visiting a restaurant in Los Alamos

Sparkie was given a warm welcome at this restaurant in Los Alamos.

The 22-ton stone and clay oven, built by owner Clark Staub, is the heart of the restaurant he opened in 2003. Flatbreads, soups, salads, beer and wine are featured.

Fresh vegetables are grown in the garden outside, where visitors can sit at picnic tables. Clark also takes a traveling oven on the road for special events where he serves up his organic flatbread.

Which restaurant is Sparkie visiting?

If you think you know, visit Sparkie’s Facebook page at Facebook.com/WheresSparkie to post your guess and write about what the place means to you.

Sparkie would like readers to share their stories with each other to build deeper connections among area residents and visitors.

Check back here next Friday to find out where Sparkie was. To see additional photos, visit www.santamariatimes.com and search for “Where’s Sparkie.”

