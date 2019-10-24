Sparkie is visiting a restaurant and cantina in Nipomo. It serves tri-tip cooked over oak as well as Hispanic cuisine with handmade tortillas celebrating the diverse culture of the Central Coast. On the menu are pulled-pork sandwiches, barbecue pork ribs, burgers, vaquero tacos and burritos. The business was founded in 2006.
There’s an outdoor seating area where dogs are welcome. The cantina has a dance floor and hosts numerous concerts and other events. It is not far from the Santa Maria Speedway.
Which restaurant and cantina is Sparkie visiting?
If you think you know, send an email to wheressparkie@gmail.com or call or text 805-225-4624 to enter. Give your name, where you live and your guess. You have until Thursday at 5 p.m. to enter.
Like and share Sparkie’s post on Facebook for an additional entry into the contest: www.facebook.com/wheressparkie. Click Sparkie’s Facebook “About” tab to read contest rules.
One person will be chosen at random from the correct answers to win a $25 debit card from Santa Barbara County Action Network, a countywide nonprofit working to create sustainable communities through education on social, economic, environmental and agricultural issues.
The winner of the last contest was Carrie Macke of Orcutt. She won a $25 debit card from Costa de Oro Winery Tasting Room at 1331 Nicholson Ave. in Santa Maria.
Check back here next Friday to find out where Sparkie was. To see additional photos, visit www.santamariatimes.com and search for “Where’s Sparkie.”