Sparkie’s visiting a regional park in northern Santa Barbara County where he can play offleash with other dogs.
There is a small dog area and a large dog area. There are also little league baseball and soccer fields, a playground, passive play areas and picnic areas. A bridge crosses from one side of the 26-acre park over a creek to the other side. Trails into the surrounding hills can be accessed from the park.
The park was created as part of the Rice Ranch development, is owned and operated by the County of Santa Barbara, and is open to the public from 8 a.m. to sunset.
Which park is Sparkie visiting?
One person will be chosen at random from the correct answers to win tickets for two to a PCPA performance during the summer season.
The winner of last week’s contest was Judy Markline of Orcutt who won a $25 gift certificate towards grooming by The Pup Stops Here, 230 E. Betteravia Road Suite A, Santa Maria.