Sparkie is visiting a 40-acre park just south of the Santa Maria Public Airport that is filled with oak trees and campsites created through Eagle Scout projects. It has a large barbecue area and enough picnic tables to accommodate up to 900 people. There’s a pavilion, a softball field and a children’s playground.
There is also the Troop 91 Scout Hut, Clarence Donati’s Hideaway and the Owl’s Nest.
James “Jim” May, who died in 2007, was the driving force behind getting this park established. It was built with volunteer labor, donated equipment and materials and other donations.
Which park is Sparkie visiting?
If you think you know, send an email to wheressparkie@gmail.com or call or text 805-225-4624 to enter. Give your name, where you live and your guess. You have until Thursday at 5 p.m. to enter. (It’s okay to do an online search to find the answer.)
Like and share Sparkie’s post on Facebook for an additional entry into the contest: www.facebook.com/wheressparkie. Click Sparkie’s Facebook “About” tab to read contest rules.
One person will be chosen at random from the correct answers to win a $25 gift certificate from Rancho Nipomo BBQ & Cal-Mex, 108 Cuyama Lane, Nipomo.
Check back here next Friday to find out where Sparkie was. To see additional photos, visit www.santamariatimes.com and search for “Sparkie.”
The winner of last week’s contest was Caitlin Stevenson of Orcutt. She won a $25 gift certificate towards grooming by The Pup Stops Here, 230 E. Betteravia Road Suite A, Santa Maria.