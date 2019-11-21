Sparkie is visiting a community center and park owned and operated by the City of Santa Maria. There is a large gym inside as well as multi-function rooms.
The park includes a playground, basketball court, tennis courts, barbecue areas, and a baseball field.
It is right across the street from Adam School. It is named after a prominent local Japanese-American family that donated $100,000 in 1974 to build the center.
What is the name of the community center?
If you think you know, send an email to wheressparkie@gmail.com or call or text 805-225-4624 to enter. Give your name, where you live and your guess. You have until Thursday, Nov. 28 at 5 p.m. to enter.
Like and share Sparkie’s post on Facebook for an additional entry into the contest: www.facebook.com/wheressparkie. Click Sparkie’s Facebook “About” tab to read contest rules.
One person will be chosen at random from the correct answers to win a $25 gift certificate from Costa de Oro Winery Tasting Room, 1331 S. Nicholson Ave., Santa Maria.
The winner of the last contest was Barbara Staresinic of Santa Maria who won a $25 gift card from Rancho Nipomo BBQ & Deli, 108 Cuyama Lane, Nipomo.
Check back here next Friday to find out where Sparkie was. To see additional photos, visit www.santamariatimes.com and search for “Where’s Sparkie.”