Sparkie would love to have some aged beef cooked over red oak in California style at this restaurant in Casmalia that harkens back to the days of the Old West.
The 100-year-old building became the 37th Santa Barbara County landmark on Oct. 12, 1996. It was called the Casmalia Hotel when Paul Veglia and his family bought it from H.H. Heller in 1920. Members of the Ostini family have owned the restaurant since 1952. Bill Ostini is the current owner while members of his family help run it.
Patrons can eat in different areas of the picturesque garden beside the restaurant.
What restaurant is Sparkie visiting?
If you think you know, send an email to wheressparkie@gmail.com or call or text 805-225-4624 to enter. Give your name, where you live and your guess. You have until Thursday at 5 p.m. to enter.
Like and share Sparkie’s post on Facebook for an additional entry into the contest: www.facebook.com/wheressparkie. Click Sparkie’s Facebook “About” tab to read contest rules.
One person will be chosen at random from the correct answers to win a $25 gift certificate from Riverbench Vineyard & Winery, 6020 Foxen Canyon Road, Santa Maria.
The winner of the last contest was Barbara Owen of Pismo Beach who won $50 in Tupperware from The Tupperware Party Queen, Jo Ann Sarchet.
Check back here next Friday to find out where Sparkie was. To see additional photos, visit www.santamariatimes.com and search for “Sparkie.”