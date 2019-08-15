Sparkie got a little nervous visiting his old haunts – the animal shelter in northern Santa Barbara County from which he was adopted. But once he met some of the other dogs looking for their forever homes, he relaxed and made friends.
This shelter hosts Camp Hope every summer, a day camp for youth ages 9-12. Through hands-on experiences, campers explore career and volunteer opportunities, basic pet responsibility, important life skills and local animal issues.
The shelter also conducts the B.A.R.K. (Books, Animals, Reading, and Kids) 4 Life Shelter Reading Program for youth between the ages of 6-17. It gives youth an opportunity to make a difference in the lives of homeless animals.
The mission of the shelter is to establish and maintain a safe and healthy environment between humans and animals. It protects the public's safety by enforcing animal codes and ordinances and animal quarantines. It adopts out many dogs, cats and rabbits, and occasionally roosters, birds, guinea pigs, rats and more.
What animal shelter is Sparkie visiting?
If you think you know, send an email to wheressparkie@gmail.com or call or text 805-225-4624 to enter. Give your name, where you live and your guess. You have until Thursday at 5 p.m. to enter.
One person will be chosen at random from the correct answers to win two tickets to a PCPA play.
The winner of the last contest was Steve Willis who won a $25 gift certificate from Riverbench Vineyard & Winery, 6020 Foxen Canyon Road, Santa Maria.
