Sparkie can dream of high adventures on a ship in this park in the northwestern part of Santa Maria. The ship sits next to a pond and creek, which currently are dry.
The nearly 40-acre park, the largest in the city, has two modern playgrounds, barbecue picnic areas, an 18-hole disc golf course, a gazebo, piñata poles, lots of trees and open space for recreation.
A special area is designated as Hudson’s Grove, named for Bailey Hudson whose love of trees resulted in the planting of thousands of trees in the city and earning the city the title of Tree City USA.
Which park is Sparkie visiting?
If you think you know, send an email to wheressparkie@gmail.com or call or text 805-225-4624 to enter. Give your name, where you live and your guess. You have until Thursday at 5 p.m. to enter.
Like and share Sparkie’s post on Facebook for an additional entry into the contest: www.facebook.com/wheressparkie. Click Sparkie’s Facebook “About” tab to read contest rules.
One person will be chosen at random from the correct answers to win tickets for two to a PCPA performance during the summer season. PCPA has theaters in Santa Maria and Solvang.
The winner of the last contest was Charlotte Nielsen of Nipomo who won a $25 gift certificate towards grooming by The Pup Stops Here, 230 E. Betteravia Road Suite A, Santa Maria.
Check back here next Friday to find out where Sparkie was. To see additional photos, visit www.santamariatimes.com and search for “Sparkie.”