Sparkie was at Pismo State Beach Monarch Butterfly Grove just off Highway 1 half a mile south of Pismo Beach.
Thousands of Monarch butterflies spend the winter here, escaping the colder climates they frequent in the spring and summer. They began arriving in October and will stay until February or March. The 2018 season count was more than 3,000 butterflies. In 2017 it was more than 12,000 and in 2016 it was more than 28,000.
Docents are staffing the park everyday now and give talks at noon on weekdays and at noon and 2 p.m. on weekends. For more information, visit www.experiencepismobeach.com/beach-and-outdoors/monarch-butterflies/
