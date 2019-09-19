Sparkie was on the Eric Okerblom Multipurpose Trail, which starts on South Bradley Road between Via Mavis and Via Alta in Orcutt. It continues east along Orcutt Creek to just west of Olive Hill Road and Deer Hollow Lane.
There are a couple of benches along the trail. The area includes riparian woodland, coast live oak woodland, Central Coast scrub and Central Coast riparian scrub. Red-tailed hawks and turkey vultures often fly overhead.
It is operated by the County of Santa Barbara and is open from 8 a.m. to sunset. Dogs are allowed on leash.
