Where's Sparkie? Exploring Buena Vista Park in Santa Maria

Sparkie was exploring Buena Vista Park at 800 S. Pine St. in Santa Maria.

Santa Maria’s first park underwent a two-year, $1.5 million renovation and was reopened in August 2018.

It features new playground equipment, three half-court basketball hoops, tetherball sets, open space and a stage. Environmentally-friendly design features include energy-efficient LED lights and a bioswale to filter surface water runoff. The Campfire Cabin is on this site.

The Where’s Sparkie? feature seeks to build community connections through shared experiences of places on the Central Coast.

If you have been to Buena Vista Park, visit Facebook.com/WheresSparkie to post photos and tell Sparkie about the experiences you have had there.

