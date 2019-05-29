Sparkie was visiting Cottonwood Canyon Vineyard & Winery at 3940 Dominion Road, about seven miles southeast of Santa Maria.
The winery offers views of the valley from the outdoor hillside tables and the amphitheater where concerts, weddings and other events take place. It features 475 linear feet of caves that can be scheduled for a tour by visiting www.cottonwoodcanyon.com.
It’s dog friendly, inside and out.
The winery describes its wine-making practices as traditional Burgundian-style combined with “American ingenuity to produce age-worthy and memorable wines.”
