Where's Sparkie? At the Laguna Lake dog off-leash park
Where's Sparkie? At the Laguna Lake dog off-leash park

  • Updated
Sparkie was romping with new friends he met at the Dog Off-Leash Park at Laguna Lake Park, 504 Madonna Road in San Luis Obispo. It is owned and operated by the City of San Luis Obispo.

The park surrounding Laguna Lake features a barbecue area, disc golf course, a fitness area, pedestrian trails, picnic tables, a playground, a volleyball court and restrooms.

Migratory birds visit the 25-acre lake. Visitors can hike up the adjacent San Luis Mountain on a 5.7-mile round trip loop with 1,150 feet of elevation gain.

Check back here next Friday to find out who won this contest and to see the next “Where’s Sparkie?” question.

To see additional photos, go to www.santamariatimes.com and search for "Where's Sparkie."

