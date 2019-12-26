Where's Sparkie? At the Laguna Lake dog off-leash park

Sparkie was romping with new friends he met at the Dog Off-Leash Park at Laguna Lake Park, 504 Madonna Road in San Luis Obispo. It is owned and operated by the City of San Luis Obispo.

The park surrounding Laguna Lake features a barbecue area, disc golf course, a fitness area, pedestrian trails, picnic tables, a playground, a volleyball court and restrooms.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877.286.1686 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Migratory birds visit the 25-acre lake. Visitors can hike up the adjacent San Luis Mountain on a 5.7-mile round trip loop with 1,150 feet of elevation gain.

Check back here next Friday to find out who won this contest and to see the next “Where’s Sparkie?” question.

Keep up with Sparkie’s adventures and see all his posts by liking his Facebook page: www.facebook.com/wheressparkie. To see additional photos, go to www.santamariatimes.com and search for “Where’s Sparkie.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0