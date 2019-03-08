Sparkie was visiting Riverbench Vineyard and Winery southeast of Santa Maria at 6020 Foxen Canyon Road.
Riverbench vines are planted on the bank of the Sisquoc River, known as the Santa Maria Bench. The rocky benchland and alluvial soils provide a great growing medium and drainage. Remnants of ancient sea life are seen in sandstone filled with fossils, river cobble and large rocks that are all over the property.
Riverbench became an SIP Certified vineyard in 2008 “committed to sustainable winegrowing practices that are environmentally sound, socially equitable, and economically feasible,” according to its website.
Dogs are welcome to visit inside and outside the yellow Craftsman-style house while their people enjoy wine. Outdoor seating and the views of the Santa Maria Valley make for a pleasant area to enjoy special events when pizza is prepared in the wood-burning stove. Find them online at riverbench.com.
