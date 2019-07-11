The 40-acre Preisker Park was built on the city’s former landfill. It is the largest park in the city and has lots of green grass for playing pick-up sports or picnicking, more than 100 tree species, a perimeter road popular with morning walkers, and several group picnic areas.
It boasts two playgrounds, a replica of a ship, an 18-hole disc golf course, horseshoe pits, and a gazebo where weddings and summer concerts in the park are held. The city and the Santa Maria Kiwanis for Kids Foundation are planning a 6,000 square-foot accessible playground for children and young adults with disabilities.
The park was named after Charles “Leo” Preisker, a graduate of Santa Maria High School who became a lawyer and was elected to the State Assembly in 1910. He was appointed to the county Board of Supervisors in 1915, where he served for nearly 30 years.
Sparkie can dream of high adventures on a ship in this park in the northwestern part of Santa Maria. The ship sits next to a pond and creek, w…
Check back here next Friday to find out who won this contest and to see the next “Where’s Sparkie?” question.
Keep up with Sparkie’s adventures and see all his posts by liking his Facebook page: www.facebook.com/wheressparkie. To see additional photos, visit Sparkie online at www.santamariatimes.com and search for “Sparkie.”