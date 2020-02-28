Where's Sparkie? An Edna Valley winery

Sparkie enjoys the views at this winery perched on a hill in the Edna Valley in San Luis Obispo County. He can see Islay Hill, the furthest south extinct volcano in a string known as the “Seven Sisters.”

The tasting room is in the historic yellow Independence Schoolhouse, built in 1909 as a one-room schoolhouse for the local farming community.

Outdoor seating and a grassy hillside provide areas to picnic while taking in the views of the valley to the mountains. Visitors entertain themselves with the bocce courts.

Which winery is Sparkie visiting?

If you think you know, visit Sparkie’s Facebook page at Facebook.com/WheresSparkie to post your guess and write about what the place means to you.

Sparkie would like readers to share their stories with each other to build deeper connections among area residents and visitors.

Check back here next Friday to find out where Sparkie was. To see additional photos, visit www.santamariatimes.com and search for “Where’s Sparkie.”

