Where's Sparkie? A local antique dealer

Sparkie likes the scents he has found in this dog-friendly place that sells antiques in Old Orcutt.

More than 35 antique dealers show their treasures in this 1906 building that once served the oil industry. The variety of products includes textiles, jewelry, industrial and outdoor furniture, home décor and yard art.

The owners of this business also own Old Town Market, also located in Old Orcutt.

Which business is Sparkie visiting?

If you think you know, visit Sparkie’s Facebook page at Facebook.com/WheresSparkie to post your guess and write about what the place means to you.

Sparkie would like readers to share their stories with each other to build deeper connections among area residents and visitors.

Check back here next Friday to find out where Sparkie was. To see additional photos, visit www.santamariatimes.com and search for “Where’s Sparkie.”

