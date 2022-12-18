Ron Colone: On the subject of all those scars

RON COLONE

I read an article that said — the pandemic changed our personality.

My first question was, "who is the 'our' they’re referring to?"

I mean, we all have our own individual personality types, which generally fall somewhere between various extremes such as optimist or pessimist, introvert or extrovert, realist or idealist, risk-taker or security-seeker, and other such designations.

Embracing the power of 'and' in divergent truths | Ron Colone

Embracing the power of 'and' in divergent truths | Ron Colone

I’m also hoping that this notion of complementarity may serve as a little reminder: that it is possible for us, as individuals and as a group or a society, to hold and allow for seemingly contradictory positions and viewpoints on various issues so as to help bridge social and political divisions. 

Ron Colone can be reached at ron.colone@gmail.com

0
0
0
0
0