Ron Colone: On the subject of all those scars

RON COLONE

The man at the bar leaned over and said, “Tell me something about yourself that you’re pretty sure no one else in this place can say.”

Without thinking too long about it, I said, “I met the King and I met the Pope.”

He looked at me, waiting for a further explanation.

Embracing the power of 'and' in divergent truths | Ron Colone

Embracing the power of 'and' in divergent truths | Ron Colone

I’m also hoping that this notion of complementarity may serve as a little reminder: that it is possible for us, as individuals and as a group or a society, to hold and allow for seemingly contradictory positions and viewpoints on various issues so as to help bridge social and political divisions. 

Exploring the waves of optimism | Ron Colone

Exploring the waves of optimism | Ron Colone

Some might think it a simple bout of emotionalism on my part, wishful thinking or an illusory flight of fancy, but I think that if the whole universe can appear in a flash out of nowhere from a spontaneous explosion ...

Ron Colone can be reached at ron.colone@gmail.com

0
0
0
0
0