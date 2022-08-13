During many of my individual or group discussions with families that are caring for a loved one with dementia or Alzheimer’s, the subjects of their loved one’s lack of interest in food, and lack of engagement and isolation arise.
While they may seem like distinct concerns on the surface, in my experience, mealtimes seem to be a good time when all three of these can be addressed: the pleasures of conversation contribute to a better desire for eating and nutrition; and the pleasures brought about by food create greater relaxation and a setting for engagement.
Whether it is for entertainment or nourishment, for as long as most of us can remember, mealtime has been an essential part of the day. Never is this more important than for those suffering from isolation, depression and/or lack of will or energy to eat — all of which are prevalent in the elderly and those living with dementia.
When eating is a task or lacks entertainment, it can be easy to forgo, putting health at risk.
Food is meant for sharing
It is easy to relate to the two very different experiences of sharing a meal or eating alone. I remember my more youthful years in Palos Verdes, or when visiting my grandmother in Santa Ynez. We had a standard 5:30 p.m. dinner call time. I now understand why my parents wanted it to be a structured habit, yet it felt relaxed and comfortable as it was a time for family and even guest interactions, discussions, a time for resolving conflicts, telling (and retelling) family stories, even with roaring laughter at my dad's stories of when he was in the Navy.
It would be easy to assume that we were the loudest home on the block. For families like ours, shared meals were a positive experience; but for many others, and/or at different times in life, mealtime can be a source of tension.
Having to contend with picky eaters, those who do not look forward to mealtime and/or leave most of the food on their plates can make for a dreadful mealtime experience.
For many families living with an elder adult, it is a daily challenge. But mealtimes are, and need to be an essential part of living and quality of life for everyone, especially for persons living with dementia and with special nutritional concerns. While difficult, a developed habit of members of a household eating separate meals or in isolation can further contribute to the lack of engagement and not eating that is troubling to so many.
How do we make mealtime more enjoyable?
- Share. Even when there are varying food interests among the members at the table, you can still share a meal. Even one item in common for all members will give the feeling of “sharing” (side dish, bread, etc.);
- Create a calm environment free from distractions — turn off the TV, avoid clutter on the table, etc.;
- Music is powerful, and it can even tap into the long-term memory. Even without much conversation, music can create a common bond among people and contribute to a relaxed setting;
- Talk. While the older adult may not be able to contribute to conversation, they still listen and can be stimulated by the conversations by family members, spouses or caregivers;
- Ensure you talk slowly and in a controlled volume;
- Include them with simple glances or general phrases such as “this meal reminds me of when ... ,” or “I wonder if changing this ingredient ...”;
- Do not talk about them as if they were not there;
- With larger groups, sit near the older adult and ensure they don’t get “lost” by the other participants. Now and then give a gentle touch on the arm or shoulder to reinforce your presence;
- Take your seat at the table. I have observed many times how helpful family members or caregivers are standing around the elder adult as the food is served. Often, it is in an effort to be available to reach for something or while cleaning up, etc. But taking a seat is a powerful sign that you are present at that moment. Sit and eat a few bites. The room will change. Simply by sitting, the caregiver will turn from “room monitor” to companion, immediately creating a more engaged and relaxed environment.
As with many other concerns brought up by families, there is no simple or one-solution approach. Strive for small gains, always with safety and quality of life in mind.
Lauren Mahakian is a Certified Dementia Practitioner. She supports families affected by Alzheimers, dementia, and cognitive disorders through care management services and podcast "Unlocking the Doors of Dementia™ with Lauren," as well as free support groups, and specialty memory care homes located in Torrance and Solvang. Visit familyconnectmemorycare.com for more information.