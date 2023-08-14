Lauren Mahakian mug

Lauren Mahakian

 Contributed Photo

I never know what to expect when answering a call from an unknown number. Lately, however, a surprising number of phone conversations involve the caller needing help with their loved one diagnosed with Parkinson's disease.

In some cases, the diagnosis is recent. In most cases, the call is a desperate cry for help after years of caring for their loved one, and that care is becoming more challenging to provide alone.

While Parkinson's can be a devastating diagnosis, I remind families the person with the disease can and should enjoy their remaining days with respect and dignity.

Lauren Mahakian is a Certified Dementia Practitioner. She supports families affected by Alzheimers, dementia, and cognitive disorders through care management services and podcast "Unlocking the Doors of Dementia™ with Lauren," as well as free support groups, and specialty memory care homes located in Torrance and Solvang. Visit familyconnectmemorycare.com for more information.

 

0
0
0
0
0