Dear Readers: Cats are sometimes solitary creatures, so it can be hard to tell if they are NOT FEELING WELL. Here are some hints to look for:
• Water consumption up? It could be a kidney/thyroid problem or diabetes.
• Grooming gone down? Your cat could be overweight, or have teeth problems or arthritis.
• Meowing more? Cats can't tell you they are sick, but they can meow.
• Breath quality down? It could be dental problems, or possible heart issues.
• Crankiness up? Perhaps it's general pain or old age.
• Use of the litter box down? Stress, most likely, or an infection.
These are general guidelines; always get a professional opinion from your veterinarian. — Heloise
RESTAURANT BAG
Dear Heloise: When our children were young. I kept a small "restaurant bag" packed in the car: bibs, wipes, snacks (to keep them satisfied if the food was delayed), flexible straws, a spillproof cup and crayons. Items can be adjusted depending on the child's age.
Also, I'm not a fan of teaching children to use electronics at the table, so quiet activities were my choice. Children need to learn to sit at a restaurant (not run around).
We avoided taking our little ones into a busy restaurant when the kids were tired. We often chose to eat out in the late afternoon when it was less busy. Love your column! — Susan, via email
THE GOLD STANDARD
Dear Readers: Gold is beautiful, but do you know all there is to know about it? Twenty-four-karat gold has no alloys — it is pure gold, soft and easily malleable. But it also can scratch, so it is not suitable for use by itself for most applications.
Eighteen-karat gold is 75 percent pure gold, and 14-karat gold is 58.3 percent. What makes up the difference? Mixtures of nickel, zinc, silver and copper are added to the gold to strengthen it.
Ten-karat gold, by the way, is 41.6 percent gold. — Heloise
RED, GREEN AND YELLOW
Dear Heloise: I hollow out red, yellow and green bell peppers, and use them to hold dips and sauces. Makes for a fun conversation starter, and a colorful table! — Helen M. in Ohio
COOKING SPRAY HINT
Dear Heloise: Every time a recipe calls for honey or corn syrup, I use my measuring cup and then have a hard time removing that sticky substance from the cup. Any hints to help me out? — Belinda T., Shelby, Mont.
Belinda, spray the inside of your measuring cup with cooking spray when measuring sticky things. It makes cleanup so much easier! — Heloise