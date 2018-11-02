Dear Heloise: A rectangular-shaped metal cake pan with a lid makes an excellent TRAVEL DESK for writing or drawing. You can store paper, crayons, markers and more inside the pan, and can use the top as a desk for kids to lay paper on and color or draw pictures of passing scenes. — Simone in Bethlehem, Pa.
GRAPEFRUIT SPOONS
Dear Heloise: I inherited my great-grandmother's beautiful grapefruit spoon, but we use it only when we have grapefruit. The rest of the time it just sits in a drawer. Are there other ways to use this lovely spoon? — Maxine R., Pratt, Kan.
Maxine, grapefruit spoons can really come in handy when you want to core tomatoes or apples. — Heloise
CHAPPED LIPS
Dear Heloise: How can I prevent my three young boys from constantly having chapped lips all winter? — Rae-Ann S., Cambridge, Mass.
Rae-Ann, put petroleum jelly on their lips when they go outside. Get them each a lip balm, and have them use it during the day. — Heloise
SHINY CRUST
Dear Heloise: How do bakers get that shiny crust on their pies? — Norma L., Florence, Ore.
Norma, they use vinegar! That's right — they take the pie crust out of the oven a little before it finishes baking, brush the crust with white vinegar, then return it to the oven to finish baking. — Heloise
P.S. And speaking of vinegar, let's correct a couple of beliefs concerning one of my favorites:
1. Adding vinegar to the water when poaching eggs will not keep the whites from running. Nor will it make it easier to peel a hard-boiled egg.
2. Adding vinegar to the washer to set colors does not work. Modern dyes are unaffected by vinegar.
EXPLODING POTATOES
Dear Heloise: While cooking a couple of potatoes in my microwave, one of them exploded. Why did that happen? — Pam C., Ironwood, Mich.
Pam, always take a fork and poke holes in the potatoes before cooking in the microwave. This lets the steam out and prevents an exploding problem. — Heloise
MULCH TIME
Dear Heloise: Just a reminder to your many readers to mulch their gardens in October. We all get busy and sometimes forget these things, but your plants will survive harsh winter storms with a nice, thick coat of mulch. It will retain not only warmth, but moisture as well. — Wendy L., Elk River, Minn.
DID YOU KNOW?
Dear Readers: A profiterole is a pastry or cream puff filled with custard and drizzled with chocolate sauce — super sweet! — Heloise
SOAK IT UP
Dear Heloise: I keep a dry sponge in the refrigerator. It absorbs moisture, and can keep produce fresher a bit longer. — Gemma E. in Pennsylvania