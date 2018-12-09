Dear Heloise: One of my favorite hints is very simple: When trying to open a bottle that's hard to open, I use a NUTCRACKER to grip the cap and twist it off. Most grocery stores sell metal nutcrackers. — Shirley L., Locust Grove, Va.
BAKED ITALIAN CHICKEN
Dear Heloise: Please reprint your recipe for Baked Italian Chicken. My husband had this recipe before we married last year, but now he can't find it. I want to surprise him on his birthday by making this dish. — Carmela E., Wolcott, Conn.
Carmela, this is an easy and tasty recipe for any occasion:
Baked Italian Chicken
1 chicken, cut up or equivalent in parts
1 (8-ounce) bottle nonfat (or regular) Italian salad dressing
1 medium onion, peeled and sliced
4 medium potatoes, sliced (peeled or not) into bite-size pieces
Preheat the oven to 350 F. Spray a casserole dish with nonstick spray. Place the chicken in the dish and cover with Italian dressing. Top with onions and potatoes. Bake for about 1 hour or until done. If you like this easy dish, you can enjoy more tasty and simple recipes in my pamphlet Heloise's All-Time Favorite Recipes. To get one, send $5, along with a stamped (71 cents), self-addressed, long envelope, to: Heloise/All-Time Favorites, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, TX 78279-5001. Or you can order it online at www.Heloise.com. FYI: Too often new cooks are afraid to adjust recipes. Playing with the recipe often yields something better than the original, so be creative! — Heloise
TO REFRIGERATE OR NOT?
Dear Heloise: I was recently married, and in the household I came from, we always refrigerated ketchup after it was opened. My new husband came from a household where they didn't like anything cold, so they did not refrigerate ketchup. So, my question is: Should we refrigerate ketchup or not? — Stella V., Napa, Calif.
Stella, all ketchup and mustard should be refrigerated after opening to retain flavor and freshness. — Heloise
A NONSTICK SITUATION
Dear Heloise: My son put three of my nonstick pans in the dishwasher three or four times while my husband and I were on a cruise. Needless to say, they're ruined! Can these pans be re-coated to make them nonstick pans again? — Susan M., Jonesboro, Ark.
Susan, I checked with a few manufacturers, who said placing a nonstick pan in the dishwasher is a "no-no." Once you do that (especially if you do it more than a couple of times), the pan is ruined and cannot be re-coated again. Nonstick pans need to be washed by hand with a gentle soap and a soft sponge. Don't use abrasive or caustic cleaners. — Heloise