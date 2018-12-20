Dear Readers: What's a fun project to keep the kids entertained on a Saturday? How about making CHRISTMAS ORNAMENTS with my dough recipe? Here it is:
2 cups baking soda
1 cup cornstarch
1 1/4 cups water
Mix the baking soda and cornstarch in a saucepan, then add the water. Cook over medium heat, stirring constantly, until the mixture thickens.
Turn it out on a plate, and cover with a damp cloth. Allow it to cool, then knead until smooth, and either use immediately or seal in a bag and refrigerate.
Shape ornaments by hand, or roll flat and use cookie cutters. Use a toothpick to pierce a hole in the top for a hanger. Let the ornaments dry overnight, or heat them in a 250 F oven for 15 minutes.
Once dry, the ornaments can be painted or colored, or you can add food coloring to the dough. You also can add ribbon, sequins or buttons to the design.
Finish with a coat of clear nail polish or spray varnish, thread a ribbon through the hole, and voila! — Heloise
SMALL TOYS
Dear Heloise: Please ask your readers: Don't give small toys to young children at Christmas — or older children with younger siblings!
There is no end to the choking and up-the-nose antics of young children who think toys may be candy. — Donna K., Fort Washington, Md.
A STICKY SITUATION
Dear Heloise: When transporting a casserole topped with hot melted cheese, I was afraid the foil would stick to the cheese.
To solve this problem, I placed a piece of parchment paper over the casserole and then placed the foil over all. Worked perfectly, with no sticking! — Carol N., Orange Beach, Ala.
Look for parchment paper in the grocery aisle next to the aluminum foil and wax paper. — Heloise
LETTER OF LAUGHTER
Dear Heloise: I found a way to get in a few extra arm exercises a day. I keep a basket of 2-pound weights in my bathroom. When I use the bathroom, I have a minute or two to grab them and get some arm lifts done. It works for me. — Lucy in Mission Viejo, Calif.
Lucy, that's using your time to your advantage! Your letter made us laugh! — Heloise
WRAP IT UP? NOT!
Dear Heloise: I want to urge everyone to refrain from wrapping handrails on stairways with lights or greenery. This is especially important for outside steps, which may be slippery from rain, snow or ice.
Many people, especially older individuals, need to have the handrails available indoors and outdoors. — Carol, via email
Important safety measure! – Heloise
HOLIDAY STRESS
Dear Readers: Today's SOUND ON is about holiday stress. — Heloise
"Dear Heloise: I love the Christmas and New Year's Eve holidays! However, it can bring out the worst in a person with so much to do, company coming, financial budgets strained and, as always, what to get everyone. I work in a major department store and yesterday saw a woman reprimand her son because he wasn't moving fast enough. I've seen couples fighting in public, and some very nasty customers who seem to think it's my job to select the gifts they'll hand out to others. Or those who snap at a salesclerk because the size 10 dress doesn't fit anymore. It's not the salesclerk's job to select the gifts you give, nor is it that person's fault if you can't squeeze into that size 10 dress.
"If the holidays are stressing people out, just take a moment to remember why we celebrate these holidays. It doesn't matter if the house is perfectly decorated or what size you wear, and you really don't need to give anyone a gift. It's your holiday, too, so relax and enjoy it." — A Reader, via email
FAST FACTS
Dear Readers: Here are some uses for an old phone book:
• Keep it in your car's trunk for reference.
• Wad up the pages and use as packing material.
• Use as a booster seat for a young child.
• If nothing else, recycle it.
— Heloise
PROPER WEDDING
Dear Heloise: I'm getting married, for the second time. My first wedding was a huge affair, with a formal gown and a long veil. It ended in divorce. My fiance has never been married before and wants to have a big church wedding, the white dress, bridesmaids, etc., but I'm not sure what is proper and what is not for a second church wedding. Got any hints for me? — Stephanie R., Kansas City, Mo.
Stephanie, some second-time brides want to marry in white, but others may prefer to wear a color they believe is more flattering to their skin tones, such as blush or pale blue. However, second-time brides usually do not wear a veil. Some brides like to scale back the number of bridesmaids for a second wedding, some skip having a flower girl or ring bearer, but it's your wedding, and you can call the shots. — Heloise
THEY'RE AT IT AGAIN
Dear Heloise: Please let your readers know the phony IRS calls have begun again. The IRS DOES NOT CALL. No matter what the caller threatens you with — arrest, loss of home, prison — it's all a lie. First of all, the IRS sends out a letter if it needs to contact you. So, DO NOT give out any personal information, financial information or anything else to these callers. Just hang up on them. — Harold K., Fairfax, Va.
BEACHFRONT HOUSE
Dear Readers: Here's a letter in response to a recent complaint about uninvited guests:
"Dear Heloise: My sister has a bad habit of telling other people they can stay at my beachfront house without telling me at all. It really angers me!" — Arkansas Reader
Tell your sister to stop inviting people! – Heloise
COLD OR FLU?
Dear Readers: With all the running around and holiday preparations, you and your family may be susceptible to the COMMON COLD OR THE FLU. But do you know the difference?
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (www.cdc.gov), colds are typically milder than the flu. With a cold, you'll have a runny nose, congestion, sore throat and sneezing. A cold can sneak up on you, but the flu will hit fast. The flu involves body aches, headaches and usually a fever, chills and fatigue.
The flu can escalate to pneumonia; check with your medical practitioner for more information. — Heloise
CHARITY BEGINS AT HOME
Dear Heloise: We are in our 80s and have a large family. This year, we have a different idea: We've invited the family to get together, and we will bring a catalog for various charities we've supported in the past. We will give the family a budget. The gift(s) will be sent with their names. This may give a different focus. — Judith L., via email
FLOWER POWER
Dear Heloise: I put a fresh flower on a present (I even stick it in one of those little water tubes to keep it fresh), and a piece of holly or little poinsettia for Christmas! — A Reader, via email
THE TIES THAT BIND
Dear Heloise: When my father passed away, I had a whole bag of his neckties. I sewed them into a Christmas tree skirt, and now Dad's with us every Christmas. — Mariann W., via email
Love this idea! — Heloise
GET ONLINE
Dear Heloise: When an appliance isn't working correctly, I do a search on the internet. In the search bar, I enter the appliance brand, type of appliance, model number and nature of the problem. For example: "XXX dishwasher model 12345 will not turn on or stops mid-cycle, or will not drain."
I search the internet for the user manual using the same sequence. Most manuals can be read online, downloaded for future reference or printed. — Tim D., Kettering, Ohio
WRAP IT UP — I'LL TAKE IT
Dear Readers: Here are some of my classic gift-wrapping hints for themed people:
• For a wandering soul or traveler, wrap the gift in an old road map.
• Yellowed sheet music is great for a musical talent, pianist or aspiring rock star.
• The Sunday comics make a colorful wrap for a kid, or a kid at heart.
• A colorful bandana can be wrapped around a jewelry box or small similar gift.
• Pop a gift in a reusable grocery bag for the environmentalist.
• A baby gift can be wrapped in a blanket or swaddler.
Use your creativity to give your gifts that extra pizazz! — Heloise
HAPPY HUBBY
Dear Heloise: My favorite kitchen tool is a backscratcher. The claw on the end allows me to easily reach items on high shelves. It has saved my husband many a trip to the kitchen. — Judy C., Paragould, Ark.