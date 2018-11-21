Dear Readers: Are you seeing lots of fellas around town sporting lots of facial hair? There's a good reason for that — it's a guy thing! This month is NO-SHAVE NOVEMBER, and it was started several years ago to raise awareness about cancer, specifically prostate cancer.
Of course, men might get competitive over who has the best beard, but the purpose of No-Shave November is to begin a conversation about cancer prevention and treatment.
Visit www.no-shave.org for more information. — Heloise
SPRAY IT
Dear Heloise: I don't toss those holiday cards that have glitter! Instead, I open them carefully over a trash can, tap them to remove excess glitter and then coat them with hair spray. When dry, the remaining glitter will be sealed to the card. — T.A.M. in San Antonio
WRAP IT UP; I'LL TAKE IT!
Dear Heloise: When packing boxes to mail, instead of buying rolls of air-filled packaging material, I add a set of dishtowels, matching potholders or dishcloths to pad the contents in the box. Plus it adds an extra gift! — JoAnne in New York
SPARKLE, SPARKLE
Dear Heloise: I've been reading your column for many years and wanted to say "thank you" for all your wonderful hints.
I have used vinegar for everything over the years, but never in the dishwasher until I saw it in your column, and I'm amazed how sparkling my dishes and silverware are. What a great idea!
So, thank you, keep up the good work, and Merry Christmas and Happy New Year to you and yours. — Mary T., via email
Mary, thanks so much! It's the acid in vinegar that washes away dingy residue and can leave your dishes clean as a whistle. Vinegar has been in my kitchen for years; it is cheap, safe, nontoxic and readily available. I've compiled a collection of my best vinegar hints, helps and recipes into a handy pamphlet. Would you like to receive one? It's easy! Visit www.Heloise.com to order, or send a long, stamped (71 cents), self-addressed envelope, along with $5, to: Heloise/Vinegar, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, TX 78279-5001. FYI: To freshen your sink drains, pour 1/2 cup of baking soda into your drain, and carefully add some vinegar. Watch it bubble and fizz; this will freshen the drain. Finish with plenty of water. — Heloise
STALE BREAD
Dear Heloise: I put stale bread in the freezer, and when I want to make dressing, it's perfect. To make it easier, I tear the bread before freezing and put it in zippered plastic bags, ready to use. — Deb O., St. Joe, Ind.
Perfect for this time of year! — Heloise