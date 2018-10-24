Dear Heloise: I've discovered the power of MICROFIBER TOWELS! In the dryer, they attract every kind of lint and tiny particle imaginable.
This got me to wondering, and I threw a black shirt covered with fuzz (a facial tissue that'd been in the wash) into the dryer along with a microfiber cloth. At the end of the cycle, the black shirt was bright and bold black — no lint at all! — D.B., Buffalo, N.Y.
Yes — the magic of microfiber! A couple of caveats: Do not use fabric softener with microfiber — it coats the fibers, so they can't "grab on" to lint. Also, be sure to clean your lint filter on your dryer after each load. — Heloise
HINT FROM HIM
Dear Heloise: I keep a spray bottle of white vinegar at the kitchen sink. I spray the black rubber collar of the garbage disposal, and it never gets slimy and gunky.
I love and read your hints all the time! — Buddy N., The Villages, Fla.
Buddy, great use for one of my "green" go-to products! The acetic acid in vinegar does, in fact, kill bacteria — the slime and gunk that forms on the collar of the garbage disposal. Researchers even agree that vinegar can kill the flu virus!
Vinegar is cheap and readily available, and I've compiled a pamphlet of my favorite hints for how to use vinegar for everything around the house, from ant prevention to "unwilting" veggies. Would you like to receive one? It's easy. Visit www.Heloise.com to order, or send a stamped (71 cents), long, self-addressed envelope, together with $5, to: Heloise/Vinegar, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, TX 78279-5001. Set a bowl of vinegar in the corner of a room to eliminate funky odors. After a day, pour the vinegar down the drain. — Heloise
PIN MARKS THE SPOT
Hi, Heloise: I got this hint from my dry cleaner: I put a safety pin next to any stains that I have pre-treated to make it easier to find after washing. It's especially helpful on sheets and tablecloths.
This way, I can be sure the stain is gone before I put the item in the dryer. I keep safety pins handy in the bedroom and kitchen. — Jenny, via email
HERE'S A HELOISE QUIZ
Dear Readers: Do you know the difference between a disinfectant and a sanitizer?
A disinfectant must completely destroy all the organisms listed on its label, including bacteria, viruses and fungi (but not necessarily their spores).
A sanitizer must reduce (but not necessarily eliminate) the number of microorganisms on a surface by 99.9 percent. — Heloise