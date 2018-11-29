Dear Readers: Today's SOUND OFF is about the shrinking size of food packages. — Heloise
"Dear Heloise: Have you noticed that many food items are now packaged in smaller amounts? Cake mixes, sodas, pastas and frozen dinners have all reduced the portions but not the price. For example, the pasta I buy went from 16 ounces to 13.25 ounces per package. Many canned vegetables went to 13 or 14 ounces, when they used to be 16 ounces. Sugar that I've bought for years went from 5 pounds to 4 pounds! I've noticed more air in bags of chips.
"Consumers do read labels, and we know that we're paying more for less. We feel cheated. I know manufacturers are saying that their new packaging is 'greener' (more environmentally friendly), and it may be true, but we're still paying more for those 'greener' packages. For larger families, this poses a serious problem with their food budget.
"Manufacturers can complain about the cost of doing business, but the public feels shortchanged. This is especially true when people have to buy two packages of something instead of the one package they've bought in the past, just so they'll have enough to feed their families." — Renee N. in St. Louis
FAST FACTS
Dear Readers: Here are some uses for old pillowcases:
• As laundry bags.
• As a hobby sack for your knitting, hand-sewing, etc.
• To store out-of-season clothing.
• As a cover for a small dog bed.
— Heloise
CANNING JARS
Dear Heloise: Years ago, my mother taught me to place a small, wadded-up piece of clean paper toweling in all the empty canning jars to absorb the moisture and musty smells. It works wonders! — Nina Y., Provo, Utah
CLOUDY SHOWER CURTAIN
Dear Heloise: Got a cloudy shower curtain due to mildew? Just pop it into the washing machine with a little soap and 2 cups of vinegar, and wash on "gentle." When finished, just leave it out to dry, either hanging up in the shower or outside. — Helen P., Boone, N.C.
MAGIC MONSTER SPRAY
Dear Heloise: My son was terrified of "monsters" that he thought lived in his closet or under the bed. I got a spray bottle and put water in it with two drops of lemon oil. Before my son went to bed each night, I'd take the bottle of "magic monster spray" and pretend to chase the monsters away with two quick zaps under the bed or on the closet floor. No more monsters, and no more nightmares. — Carolyn G., Lynchburg, Tenn.
ANIMAL KINDNESS
Dear Heloise: As the weather gets colder, it's important to remind people that their pets (cats, dogs, rabbits) need to be kept indoors. They might be animals, but they need to be sheltered from any extreme weather. Do NOT chain a dog up to a doghouse and leave it there. A pet needs attention, love and companionship to thrive. — Maisy M., Nutley, N.J.
NEWSPAPER BAGS
Dear Heloise: In our Oct. 9 Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, there was a list of uses for newspaper delivery bags. No. 1 should be: Save the bags and return them to your paper carrier.
I roll ours on a paper towel core, secure with a rubber band and place in the newspaper box. The carriers reuse the bags. — N. Moore, Jacksonville, Ark.
BOSS BUSINESS
Dear Heloise: As a business owner, I've learned a few things over the years on how to retain my customer base.
I put my best people out in front to help the customer. I make sure they are focused, sharp and upbeat, and they are required to use the customer's name at least once! More often than not, the customer's name is on his or her credit card.
My associates do what I feel is the best first step in service: They listen. Listening is critical to understanding. Problems are opportunities!
Finally, I have employees answer the phone live. No one wants to navigate through a web of "Press 1 for English," etc.
I count on word-of-mouth advertising, and my employees help me satisfy and drive my customers back to our business. — David K., Elgin, Ill.
THE DOORS TO SAFETY
Dear Heloise: When I pump gas, I lock all the car doors from inside, then manually open the driver-side door, get out and pump gas. I feel safer than leaving all the doors open. — Sue C., Fort Wayne, Ind.
PICTURE IT ...
Dear Readers: If you're lucky enough to receive gorgeous jewelry, art, expensive electronics and computer equipment as gifts for the holidays, shoot video on your phone of your valuable property for insurance purposes. Use the audio to note each item's replacement value.
Call your insurance provider for the specific requirements, in case you need to make a claim in the future. — Heloise
DRYER TALK
Dear Heloise: I had trouble hearing the dryer ringer (in the basement) go off, especially when the TV was on, so I bought an inexpensive baby monitor.
I placed the nursery unit by the dryer and the parent unit upstairs with me. No more wrinkled clothes. — Liana E., Manhattan, Kan.
HINT FROM HIM
Dear Heloise: There are items that shouldn't go through the garbage disposal, and these items can make the kitchen smelly until the trash is put out.
My solution is to store them in a bag in the freezer. No stink! On trash day, I place the bag with the other trash for collection. This type of garbage doesn't go in the compost. — Tom K., Strasburg, Va.
A classic Heloise hint — love it! — Heloise
WINTER WALKING
Dear Readers: The weather is turning chilly, but that's no reason to stay inside. Here are some hints to enjoy an energizing winter walk:
• Proper coverage is a must: hands, head, ears and comfortable shoes on feet.
• Thin layers are better than one bulky coat. Layers insulate your body, and if you get too warm, you can remove a layer.
• Avoid snow-covered areas, for safety's sake, and walk in the daylight.
• Lots of water is a must to stay hydrated.
Walking is wonderful exercise. Experts recommend 30 minutes a day, five days a week. Start small if you need to, and work up to this.
Walking can strengthen your heart, rev up your circulation and lower your risk for disease. Check with your doctor, though, before starting any exercise regimen. — Heloise