Dear Readers: Today's SOUND OFF is about phone scammers. — Heloise
"Dear Heloise: I'm sick of phone scammers! Things have gotten so bad, and the scammers have gotten so sophisticated, that I'm afraid to answer the phone if it's a number I don't recognize. So now, even if a charity calls, I simply say, 'I take no solicitations by telephone.' Then I hang up.
"The other day, I received an email that looked legitimate from my internet carrier, but something cautioned me to phone and inquire whether or not they had actually asked for my Social Security number, along with banking information (which I NEVER give out). They hadn't sent me an email and told me to report this to the state consumer protection office or to the Federal Trade Commission's online Complaint Assistant. I've been cautious, and I hope others will be as well." — Marla S. in San Diego
FAST FACTS
Dear Readers: Here are some early holiday hints:
• Start making your own holiday traditions.
• Make some new dishes that will become holiday favorites.
• Do as much as you can in advance so you can enjoy the holiday, too.
• Have the whole family involved in the decorations, food and music.
— Heloise
FILE FOR LIFE
Dear Heloise: As a retired member of the fire department, I keep a "File for Life" in case anything should happen to me. I also update all my medications, and I keep one list on my refrigerator and one in my vehicle glove compartment. This is so paramedics can locate it to see what medications I am currently taking to treat my medical issues. — Bill B., Mingo Junction, Ohio
Bill, that's an excellent idea. Everyone should also take the time to attend to the paperwork needed for a living will, as well as any other important wishes you have. Don't assume anyone will automatically know what you want. Tell them. — Heloise
BETTER SAFE THAN SORRY
Dear Heloise: I live in a very warm climate, and we have a problem with insects. No matter how clean a home is, water bugs find a way in. To help keep them out of my pantry, I put all cereals, flour, staples and spices in airtight plastic containers rather than leave these items in their original packages. Not only does it keep my foods fresher, it also keeps the bugs out. I do the switch-out from package to plastic container as soon as I get home from the grocery store. — Malia K., Hilo, Big Island, Hawaii
SIMPLE GARDEN LANTERNS
Dear Heloise: You can take any jar, even a baby-food jar, and place a votive candle in it to use as a lantern in your garden. Either place them around the patio or among the plants, or suspend them by wire or ribbon from tree branches to provide a soft, romantic light for the evening. — Rae-Ann R., Leesville, La.
CONTACTS FOR KIDS
Dear Heloise: I make sure even my YOUNG CHILDREN (ages 4 and 5) know my and my husband's first names, our address and our cellphone numbers.
If we're out and we get separated, they know to tell a trusted adult, store personnel or police officer this information. — Julie N. in Ohio
Julie, a job well done! Some other information they should know? To call for a policeman, fireman or ambulance, dial 911.
Your kids also should know your work phone numbers, the full names and phone numbers for a neighbor and for a relative, and, as they get older, general directions to your house. — Heloise
PHONE ALONE
Dear Heloise: I keep my cellphone beside me when I'm reading or watching TV. If I come upon a word, phrase or theory I'm not familiar with, I can quickly look it up through one of the many search engines.
This saves a lot of time, and I end up understanding and learning more! — Savannah R., age 14, Roanoke, Va.
BRIGHT WHITE
Dear Heloise: On copy paper, what does "bright" on the label mean? How smart the paper is? This is confusing! — Leonard N., Orlando, Fla.
Leonard, ha! There is no such thing as "smartpaper"! Let's figure this out.
Brightness refers to how much light is reflected off the paper. The "bright" description on the label indicates the scale of brightness of the paper, and a higher number means a brighter appearance. — Heloise
FAKE OUT
Dear Heloise: What irritates me is companies that package their products so it appears that I am getting a larger quantity, only to find out when I open the box that there's a false bottom, top or both!
Of course, the amount I get is printed on the package, but I feel like it's still misleading. — Randy S., Stockton, Calif.
LETTER OF LAUGHTER
Dear Heloise: Online shopping IS convenient, but I'm missing out on a good form of exercise: walking the mall, supermarket or mega-retailer!
I try to utilize a good mix of both kinds of shopping to save time and burn some calories! — Mary E., Fort Wayne, Ind.
IT'S IN THE BAG
Dear Readers: Here are some common uses for a newspaper delivery bag:
• Keep a cast dry in the shower.
• Hold ice cubes for use when injured.
• Keep feet dry when worn over socks before inserting into boots.
• Litter bag for the car.
• Use as a disposable glove for many purposes.
• Keep shoes in when traveling.
— Heloise
PETS' DENTAL CLEANING
Dear Heloise: I'm scared — my Chihuahua is having a PROFESSIONAL DENTAL CLEANING soon. What can you tell me about this? — Heather R. in San Antonio
Heather, try not to worry. Here's what happens during a professional cleaning: The veterinarian will first make sure your dog is healthy. Then your dog will undergo anesthesia, while being monitored at all times.
X-rays are taken to see if there are underlying problems. If a problem tooth is found? Measures can be taken, just like with our teeth.
You're doing the right thing — a thorough cleaning can only be done at the veterinarian. Always ask the doctor any questions you have regarding medical procedures.
Give your little Chihuahua a big Heloise hug! — Heloise
PET PAL
Dear Readers: Kevin C., via email, sent a picture of Mac, his saved-from-the-shelter cat, who likes to interrupt Kevin's reading The (Fort Wayne, Ind.) Journal Gazette, including my column!
And then here comes Marlee, Mac's older sister, also lying on the paper. Wife Marcia does cat adoptions as a volunteer every Thursday afternoon at Fort Wayne Animal Care and Control.
To see Mac and Marlee, visit www.Heloise.com, and click on "Pet of the Week." — Heloise
DOG NEEDS COMPANY
Dear Heloise: Dogs are pack animals. The worst thing in the world for a dog is to be alone; they love company.
Anyone who has a "problem" dog, get another dog! A dog alone all day long is lonely and sad. He needs company. — Pat in Hemet, Calif.
NAME GAME
Dear Readers: We asked for some hints on naming your pets. Here are some responses:
"We name our dogs after our favorite sports teams. As a University of Oklahoma fan, we named our dog Boomer (from the OU chant 'Boomer Sooner!'). We thought our dog was the only one until we went to the dog park. As we called 'Boomer!' seven dogs came running!" — OU Fan, via email
"Cats: I have had Pewter (solid gray) and Sweeney Todd (he tried to slash me when I put him in a carrier)." — J.J., via email
"I think a trend is naming a pet after a drink. My cousin named her orange cat after the orange-flavored Pimm's. Another trend is giving your pet a rock band's or star's name, or a name from a popular song (like Zeppelin or 'Maggie Mae')." — Alma, via email
"Desert tortoise: Chomper!" — Dan C., Canyon Country, Calif.
Thanks for the feedback! — Heloise
REPURPOSE OR RECYCLE?
Dear Heloise: Settle an argument: Does using plastic grocery bags as trash-can liners count as recycling? It doesn't go to recycling, but it saves a bag. — Joe P., via email
Joe, it's not really recycling — it's repurposing: to adapt an item for its new use. Lots of people use the plastic bags as can liners. It's a great idea!
You also can return them to the store to be recycled, converting waste into a reusable item. Both are very useful endeavors! — Heloise