Dear Readers: Today's SOUND OFF is about being the one who always has to host Thanksgiving dinner. — Heloise
"Dear Heloise: In August, I sent out a letter to family members explaining that my husband and I would be on a cruise over the Thanksgiving holiday. Two days ago, both of my brothers called and asked what they should bring for Thanksgiving dinner! I told them we weren't hosting Thanksgiving again this year and reminded them (and their wives) that I'd sent out a letter in August.
"I've hosted Thanksgiving every year for the past six years, and it's time for someone else to do all the work of housecleaning, shopping, cooking, the cleanup afterward and the expense. We'll be cruising in sunny, warm waters. Needless to say, this has caused some serious friction in the family.
"Why do so many families rely on one person to host all the holiday events? Wouldn't it be better to all share in the work or take turns hosting holidays? It's what I suggested in my August letter, but apparently no one agreed with me." — Liz in Paterson, N.J.
FAST FACTS
Dear Readers: Here are some uses for paper towel cores:
• Store extension cords inside.
• Store Christmas lights inside.
• Use to wrap ribbon around when you have loose pieces.
• Spray-paint the cardboard, then pinch and tape one end. Store change inside, and when full, shut the other end and give to a child as a gift.
— Heloise
BUYER BEWARE
Dear Heloise: There are some financial lenders who use "clever" language to attract homebuyers. For example:
"No points or fees" — lenders who make this claim usually charge a higher interest rate.
"Secret to paying off your mortgage faster" — this means refinancing a 30-year loan to a 15-year loan, which means higher payments.
"Call us now for the low rate of (X) percent" — if the annual percentage rate (APR) is higher than your quoted rate, you'll be paying points and fees to get that rate.
So, buyers beware. — Alex C., Hialeah, Fla.
WANTS AND NEEDS
Dear Heloise: Please tell your readers to be very careful about credit cards and the interest rates the companies charge. Right after college graduation, I got myself into debt with a card charging a 16.75 percent rate, and I bought things I didn't really need. I'm slowly paying it off, but what a painful lesson this has been. I should have checked the interest rate or, better yet, cut the card in pieces! — Lillian H., Merced, Calif.
Lillian, it's so easy to charge things, but first ask yourself if this purchase is a need or a want. Is it really an emergency? Can you live without it? Would you rather have the item or the debt? How will this item improve your life? Practice restraint. — Heloise
WATER MARKS
Dear Heloise: How do you remove water marks from felt? — Janet R. in San Antonio
To remove water marks from felt and similar materials, use a soft ball of white tissue paper. Rubbing in a circular motion, go over the area with light pressure until the mark is gone. — Heloise
CAR BUYER BEWARE
Dear Readers: A PRE-OWNED CAR can be a great gift or smart purchase for yourself, but be careful. Cars damaged in floods can wind up for sale. Let's discuss what to look for:
• Rust is a dead giveaway that there has been water damage to the vehicle.
• The presence of residual mud/water staining on the carpet or upholstery points to water damage.
• Hiring a mechanic to do a once-over on the car? That's money well-spent.
• There are websites that will check the VIN for the car you are buying.
— Heloise
THE THIRD 'R'
Dear Heloise: I enjoy reading all of the recommendations about recycling and reusing items. Please also mention the first "R" in the three R's: "reduce."
If I don't need it or already have a suitable substitute, I don't get it. Plastic or paper shopping bags are one example that comes to mind. If I can carry my items in my hand throughout the store, I can carry them to the car or home. — Karen K., via email
Karen, excellent point! — Heloise
PERFECT PIZZA
Dear Heloise: During last winter, I turned on the seat warmer in my car, and this hint came to me: If it can keep my backside warm, why not pizza?
Voila! I turned on the passenger seat heater, put the pizza on the seat, and when I got home, the pizza was perfectly hot!
This would work with just about any food you'd like to keep warm. — Joann H., Massillon, Ohio
SLUSHY SOLUTION
Dear Heloise: I recently had total knee replacement, and my physical trainer passed along this tip to me. For icing down after exercising, he said to mix 1 part rubbing alcohol with 2 parts water in a zip-close plastic bag and freeze it for about 12 hours. It becomes a cold gel pack. — Peter H., Staten Island, N.Y.
Readers, add a drop of food coloring if you'd like, and label the bag. — Heloise
LONELY CHECKOUT
Dear Heloise: In the big-box stores, they have many checkout registers, but nobody to run them.
It's not a good idea to make buyers stand in line too long — they'll take their business somewhere else. If the register doesn't RING, then no sales, no money, store closes! — Burch E., Dayton, Ohio
It does look silly to have upward of 20 or more checkout registers and maybe only five open. Management needs to open more lanes as the flow demands. — Heloise
LETTER OF LAUGHTER
Dear Heloise: File this one under "sometimes it irks me; sometimes I laugh": If I text somebody, and that person calls me to respond!
The reason I texted you is because I didn't necessarily want to talk to you! — Julie H. in Texas
PET FEEDING
Dear Readers: When feeding your dog or cat, there are TWO METHODS: leaving food down all day long so your pet can eat whenever, or lunchtime and dinnertime (food's down for 15 minutes twice a day). Here's the scoop on each method:
Free feeding is convenient; you don't have to think about it, and food is always available. The bad sides? Obesity; no limits to eating can pile on the pounds. Also, you may not detect a lack of appetite in your pet, which can be an illness symptom.
Scheduled feedings are better if you have multiple animals or small breeds. Routine, small, predictable meals can help with digestion.
Ask your veterinarian which method of feeding is best for your pet. — Heloise
BOX IT
Dear Heloise: When giving gifts containing multiple pieces, I include a plastic storage box. Crafts stores have them in all shapes and sizes. Parents appreciate having all the small pieces in one spot. Children enjoy being able to find items. — Kay H., Little Rock, Ark.
CHOCOLATE ART
Dear Heloise: I have a hint for an arts and crafts project that is fun for old and young. Take a large, white paper towel and a bunch of refrigerated, candy-coated chocolates. Put them in your hand in the paper towel. The condensation from the warming candies will form a picture.
I tried it, and it looks like a bouquet. — Carol Ann, via email
LITTER BOX AROMA
Dear Heloise: I've read this column since the 1970s, but I haven't seen this. With two cats and two litter boxes in the house, the aroma of cat urine is hard to eliminate.
I was using the vacuum cleaner (which is stored in the laundry room near the litter boxes), and the smell was awful when I turned it on! Suddenly, a light bulb went off! I took off the hose attachment and ran some water through it. A nasty stream of stinky, tea-colored water poured into the sink, reeking of cat urine.
Vacuuming stray bits of cat litter had filled the tube with dust that was impregnated with urine. I soaked the hose in a mild bleach solution, rinsed thoroughly and reattached — problem solved! — Julia D., via email
MAKING UP FOR MISSING SERVICE
Dear Heloise: If I can't find anybody at the cash registers at the department store, I go to the cosmetics counter. There is always someone there, they have a cash register, and they are happy to check me out. — Bobbi K., Waco, Texas